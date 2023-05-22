BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut; Kim Taehyung shares photos from Paris

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are all set to make their Cannes 2023 debut. The duo is already in Paris as their video was leaked last week in which they were seen walking down the riverside hand in hand. While the pair may not appear on the red carpet together amid dating rumors, they will be making their presence felt with dynamic outfits individually. BTS singer Kim Taehyung has already been sharing photos from Paris as he will be attending the Cannes Film Festival on the invitation of Celine.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shared photos of his invitation to the Cannes 2023 festival by Celine as well as a photograph with Peter Utz who is the Celine Head Director of Couture and Events. The singer shared another picture with fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun. Taehyung also shared a picture with his crew members which he later deleted. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THVBTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares photos from Paris

On the other hand, not just BTS V but his rumoured girlfriend BLACKPINK’s Jennie will also be making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She will appear in connection to her upcoming HBO series The Idol which features Jennie Kim with Lily Rose-Depp, Troye Sivan and Rachel Anne Sennott. It is created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

Talking about Jennie’s role in The Idol, she will play a pivotal character called Angel. The series is based on a rising pop star. Lily-Rose Depp's portrayal of a young female pop singer and it will debut on June 4, 2023. The series has already been compared to Britney Spears.

Earlier, BLACKPINK Jennie had made her Met Gala debut looking like a million dollars. The diva rocked a white off-shoulder Chanel outfit and paid tribute to the 90s Chanel with her look. It was the same look that Karl Lagerfeld did in the 90s. It would be interesting to see what Jennie wears on the Cannes Red Carpet.

Meanwhile, BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's dating rumors are only getting stronger by the day. Last week, French journalist Amar Taoualit shared a video of them on his TikTok and confirmed to the fans that he spotted Jennie and Taehyung walking along the Seine. In the video, they were seen much in love and walking hand-in-hand.

BTS V and Jennie's relationship rumors began in December 2021 when Kim Taehyung followed and then unfollowed her on Instagram. Later, their photos from various dates surfaced on the internet, leaving the fans excited. Nonetheless, both the stars' agencies- BigHit and YG Entertainment- refused to confirm their relationship citing it is their private life.

