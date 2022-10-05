BTS' V, BLACKPINK Jennie's leaked 'date' pics invite investigation; agency says K-pop idol 'harassed' online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIE_BLACCIPINK BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are an alleged couple

BTS member V and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie's dating rumours have been floating around on social media for some time now. While the fans would love to see their favourite K-pop idols be together, neither has confirmed their relationship status as of now. The dating rumours swirled a few weeks ago when a picture of Jennie and V seemingly travelling in a car together was shared online and widely circulated. Now, BLACKPINK‘s management company, YG Entertainment, has put its foot down and threatened action against those leaking private photos of band member Jennie.

Legal action against those leaking Jennie and V's pics

After V and Jennie's dating rumours surfaced due to leaked photos, many fan accounts have been sharing edited images of the alleged couple regularly. In the offensive, YG has asked police in South Korea to investigate how images of Jennie ended up on Twitter and the Telegram app, including shots that appeared to show her at dinner with BTS’ V.

YG issues statement on leaked pics of Jennie

YG said in an official statement in the matter, “Photos that were circulated online were illegally released, regardless of the intentions behind them and without the consent of the individual involved. There have been indiscriminate rumours, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs. We are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation.”

V and Jennie partied together?

Some days ago, pictures from a private party were leaked online and allegedly showed V and Jennie hugging and dancing. Korean news portal JTBC reported that V not only attended the private party but he also spent time with BLACKPINK members--Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. While they haven't confirmed nor denied their relationship, several photos claim that they often spend time together. However, there are many who call these apparent leaked photos morphed and photoshopped.

