BTS V aka Kim Taehyung on relationships and collaborations: 'I had been hurt before...'

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has become the talk of the town after his photos dancing and hugging BLACKPINK's Jennie at the 'Born Pink' party went viral. The BTS member has been making many headlines for his relationship status but hasn't reacted to anything yet. On the other hand, V featured on the cover of Vogue Korea and opened up about the love ARMY has been bestowing on him as well as future collaborations. Kim Taehyung also hinted at being used as an 'asset' in a relationship before,

Speaking about his outgoing personality, BTS V shared, "I cherish human connection. I am a people person and I truly enjoy working with everyone I cross professional paths with." However, he claimed that he used to be reserved when used earlier in the day.

He added, "I used to be more reserved because I had been hurt by people who treated me simply as a valuable asset to know and not as a friend. But I still like people."

While the Kpop band BTS (including RM, Jin, JHope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook) has taken a break and focusing on solo projects, they have been very supportive of each other and have participated in each other's success. The other members were seen cheering up for Jhope during his 'Jack In The Box' listening party.

Reflecting on the same, V said, "We are a really positive group and all eager to unconditionally support each other. We had a meeting recently at SUGA’s place to play the music we had been working on individually. We were dancing and praising each other non-stop."

He even thanked the ARMY and claimed, "ARMY understood what we were trying to express, and I was so grateful for that. I’m thankful for all their support. Their support has certainly lightened my heart."

"There is a feeling of responsibility in whatever I do, but I don’t regret what I’ve done. I want to be a good person for those who love me. Our ARMY, BTS members, family and friends keep me happy and healthy even when I’m hurt and struggling," Kim Taehyung added.

Meanwhile, ARMY and BLINKS aren't happy that the South Korean singer's private photos with Jennie have been leaked online. While many fans claimed that the photos are edited, some believed that the pictures are real and that Jennie's account has been hacked. Till now, no official statement has been released by any singers' agencies.

