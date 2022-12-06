BTS V aka Kim Taehyung becomes Most Googled Kpop idol of 2022; Jungkook, Jimin, Lisa follow

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is the Most Googled Kpop idol of 2022

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung continued to enjoy massive popularity this year as well. In 2021, the BTS singer had topped the list of Google's most-searched Asians and now, according to the latest data by Google Trends, Kim Taehyung is the Most Searched Kpop Idol of 2022. The singer is followed by other BTS members Jungkook and Jimin. On the other hand, BLACKPINK's Lisa also garnered much attention this year with her music and charming personality and made it to the top 5 in the list. Undoubtedly, BTS and BLACKPINK were the ruling Kings and Queens in 2022.

Have a look at the list of Most Googled Kpop idols of 2022-

1. BTS V (Kim Taehyung)

Other than the BTS album Yet To Come and their Busan Concert, the band made headlines for many reasons. BTS V particularly ruled the trends for his appearance at the Celine Fashion Week in Paris as well as his dating rumors with BLACKPINK's Jennie. His Tiktok videos also went viral many times.

2. BTS JUNGKOOK

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook needs no introduction. He released songs like Stay Alive, Left and Right and Dreamers in 2022 and managed to be on the top of every trend. His FIFA World Cup 2022 performance is still the talk of the town.

3. BTS JIMIN

While BTS Jimin hasn't released any solo project yet, after BTS announced a break from group activities, he has been in the trends nonetheless. His VLIVEs garnered huge attention and his first OST 'With You' with Ha Sungwoon for the Kdrama 'Our Blues' topped the charts. His Artemis concept photoshoot also grabbed many eyes.

4. BLACKPINK LISA

This year BLACKPINK's Lisa Manoban won the Best K-Pop soloist award at the MTV Awards. She also made an appearance at the Celine Fashion Week in Paris with BTS V and attended the Celine show with Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway.

5. BLACKPINK JENNIE

BLACKPINK rapper Jennie made headlines for her relationship rumours with BTS V aka Kim Taehyung. Many of their 'leaked' photos went viral on social media which kept her in the trends. On the other hand, the band released their album Born Pink after two years. Jennie also made her acting debut this year with HBO's show Idol along with Lily Melody Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

6. BTS SUGA

SUGA collaborated with PSY for their popular song That That this year. His song Stay Alive also topped the charts. The BTS rapper also ruled the trends with his sultry photos.

7. IU

IU aka Lee Ji-eun made an appearance at Cannes 2022 and her photos went viral. She also starred in the film Broker which turned into a huge hit.

8. BTS JIN

Fans have been going crazy as BTS Jin is all set to start his military service on December 13. Ahead of it, the singer released his solo song 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay and appeared on many TV shows and in online videos.

9. BTS RM

BTS leader RM recently released his first solo album titled Indigo. He collaborated with artists like Erykah Badu, Anderson Paak and Epik High. RM along with other members also visited the White House and spoke about the ability of art to transcend language and culture.

10. BLACKPINK JISOO

Jisoo made headlines when she performed with Camila Cabello at the Born Pink World Tour LA Concert.

The rest of the list includes-

11. ROSÉ (BLACKPINK)

12. J-HOPE (BTS)

13. EUNWOO (ASTRO)

14. HYUNJIN (STRAY KIDS)

15. NAYEON (TWICE)

16. WONYOUNG (IVE)

17. JACKSON WANG (GOT7)

18. FELIX (STRAY KIDS)

19. NANCY (MOMOLAND)

20. KAI (EXO)

21. SUZY

22. GD (BIGBANG)

23. TAEYEON (SNSD)

24. TZUYU (TWICE)

25. YEONJUN (TXT)

26. SANA (TWICE)

27. MOMO (TWICE)

28. JAEHYUN (NCT)

29. SEJEONG

30. BANG CHAN (STRAY KIDS)

