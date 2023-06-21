BTS' Suga Singapore concert: K-pop idol remains calm after fire breaks out on stage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Suga is currently in Singapore for his concert.

BTS member Suga is currently on a concert tour and was seen performing in Singapore. A Video that is now going viral on social media from his concert, where a small fire breaks out on stage amid the rapper’s performance.

In the video, Suga can be seen taking selfies with fans and recording videos when the fire broke out. Fans were impressed on seeing how Suga remained calm in his situation and praised the team for quickly taking care of the situation.

Suga also performed in the U.S. and his tour broke several records as it became the highest-grossing Korean solo tour. Suga’s D-day tour sold about 155k tickets over 11 shows which were held in New York, Newark, Chicago, Los Angeles, and California. Suga was also joined by soloist MAX and Halsey for a performance.

Suga recently collaborated with Halsey for the second time on the song Lilith and it has ranked no.1 in over 65 countries. It also ranked No.7 on the iTunes chart in the United Kingdom and the United States on the US iTunes chart. Apart from his musical career, Suga has been announced as the new global ambassador of the NBA. Since him being a big fan of basketball, he expressed his excitement and said, “Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth and it’s a dream to be named an NBA ambassador. I’m excited to formalize my relationship with NBA and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months”.

Meanwhile, Suga released his solo album D-day and collaborated with IU for the song People Pt2. He also released his solo documentary Suga: Road to D-day, which is streaming on Disney +Hotstar. In the documentary, the rapper was seen traveling from Seoul, South Korea to Tokyo, Las Vegas, and beyond. The documentary was released in theatres as well on the occasion of BTS’ 10th anniversary.

