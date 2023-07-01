BTS Suga’s recommended 8 songs to help you sleep in the night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Suga

BTS‘s Suga appeared on the Bighit Music Record Melon station to share the instrumental songs he listens to before he goes to bed. Here are all eight tracks to add to your own bedtime playlist. Hopefully, listening to these songs can get you better sleep.

1. “Ice Pond” – Second Moon

“Ice Pond” is a 2005 song from Second Moon’s eponymous debut studio album. If you’ve never heard of Second Moon before, they’re a South Korean ethnic fusion band blending jazz, folk, and world music; you may have heard their OSTs on dramas like KBS2‘s Love in the Moonlight and SBS‘s Legend of the Blue Sea.

2. “Kiss the Rain” – Yiruma

“Kiss the Rain” is a 2003 song from Yiruma’s third studio album, From the Yellow Room. Yiruma is one of South Korea’s most renowned pianists, reaching no.1 on the Billboard Classical chart last year after one of his old albums resurged during the pandemic.\

3. “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” – Sakamoto Ryuichi

Suga is a big fan of Sakamoto Ryuichi, so much so that he included three of his songs in this playlist. “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence” was originally an OST from the Japanese-British war film of the same name, released in 1983.

4. “Chihiro’s Waltz” – w

“Chihiro’s Waltz” is one of the beloved piano songs from Studio Ghibli‘s Spirited Away. Originally composed by Joe Hisaishi, the song is named after Spirited Away‘s 10-year-old protagonist, Chihiro Ogino. The version on Suga’s playlist is a rendition by Elizabeth Bright.

5. “A Flower is Not a Flower” – Sakamoto Ryuichi

The next Sakamoto Ryuichi song to appear on Suga’s playlist is “A Flower is Not a Flower.” This 2005 release is a popular piece around the world and has been played in several television shows over the past 15 years.

6. “Rain” – Sakamoto Ryuichi

Finally, Suga’s final Sakamoto Ryuichi song is “Rain.” “Rain” was originally released in 1987 as part of the soundtrack for the Oscar award-winning epic biographical drama film The Last Emperor.

7. “Time” – Hans Zimmer

“Time” is a 2010 piece by Hans Zimmer originally released as part of the soundtrack for Inception. The song is known for the unique way it reflects the movie’s narrative structure, alternating between lively strings and subdued sub-bass.

8. “Romance (Reminiscence)” – Yuhki Kuramoto

Finally, the last song on Suga’s sleep playlist is “Romance” by Yuhki Kuramoto. The song appeared at the end of the South Korean neo-noir action movie A Bittersweet Life Starring Lee Byung Hun.

