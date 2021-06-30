Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AWONKEISHING1 BTS' Suga gets marriage proposal from an ARMY, Jungkook can't control his laughter. Watch video

The popularity of K-pop music is increasing day by day especially that of BTS. The boy band comprising of RM, V, JungKook, J-hope, SUGA, Jin and Jimin has in a short span of time has carved a niche for themselves. They have gained a huge fan following, thanks to their songs that break all records every time they release. Not just their tracks but also their quirky fashion sense but also their social media activity is what catches everyone's attention. Yet again, they left everyone drooling over a recent video from their LIVE session where Suga gets confused after he receives a marriage proposal from an ARMY. Not only this but also the way how Jungkook burst out into laughter is unmissable.

The team in the LIVE session talks about their upcoming song and pulls each others' legs. During the same V aka Kim Taehyung reads a message, "Yoongi marry me." This leaves Suga give a bewildered expression while he was drinking water and the rest of them crack up. However, it was Jungkook who could not control his laugh even while he turned his face to his side.

As soon as the clip from the session went viral, fans went gaga and started sharing it on their account and tweeted their response. A person wrote, "How many tyms u refuse these proposals??" while another shared a video and wrote, "jungkook’s cute smile at the comment “yoongi marry me" BTS LIVE ,YOONGIS."

The BTS is ready to treat their ARMY with a new song along with the Butter CD single on July 9. Not only this but the South Korean septet has collaborated with singer Ed Sheeran once again for their upcoming song.

In an interview with the American radio show "Most Requested Live", Sheeran on Saturday said he is looking forward to their new track. "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well," the singer said.

BTS has a CD version of their latest chart-topping English-language hit "Butter" coming up in July, and their label Hybe Corporation previously announced that it will include a brand new track that "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy".

It is, however, uncertain if the group's new song with Sheeran will be included in the CD version of "Butter".

