BTS’ RM hints at prepping for military enlistment with series of pictures shared on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS RM's military enlistment.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon will soon enlist in the military, and this is something very tough for ARMY to accept it. The K-Pop idol set off hints with a series of pictures he released on Instagram. His recent outings include going out on walks, exploring beaches, and spending time with his friends.

But the last photo was the most heartbreaking and emotional one. In the pic, he can be seen preparing to do a haircut, which is mandatory once a person enlists in the military in South Korea.

The rapper was too much focused and posed a serious face while getting his tresses cut. The photo, along with the other pictures in the series, was shared with the caption, “Gotta expect the unexpected”.

Within the moments of his post, fans speculated whether he is prepping for his military training.

Recently, he penned a letter to his fans and spoke about a host of topics including his feelings, his fans’ love, and military service. He took to Weverse, RM hinted that it made him curious and scared to know what it will be like when he returns after completing his military service.

In recent months, Namjoon has spoken about his plans for military training. Earlier this year, revealed that he was planning on enlisting with J-Hope. He mentioned, “I was actually planning to enlist around the same time as J-Hope, but I had to push it back because of this project.”

BTS members will serve in the South Korean military for 18 months as per the law of the country. Jin, the eldest member of the group, started his service in December last year. J-Hope joined the military training last month. RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They are likely to convene a group in 2025. BTS made its debut in June 2013.

