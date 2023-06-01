BTS’ RM appointed as Public Relations Ambassador for Ministry of National Defense

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' RM continues to make his country and fans proud.

K-Pop boyband BTS’ leader RM aka Kim Namjoon has been appointed as the ambassador of the South Korean military’s way remains recovery agency. A ceremony for the appointment was held where RM was officially appointed as a Public Relations Ambassador for the Defense Ministry’s Agency for Killed In Action Recovery & Identification.

BTS ARMY is incredibly proud of RM, and they are expressing their happiness and excitement over this news on Twitter.

Photos and videos of the appointment ceremony are being shared by the fans on social media. One fan listed all of Namjoon’s achievements and wrote, “Kim Namjoon, a UNICEF ambassador, diplomatic passport holder, SK presidential special envoy, recipient of cultural merit, UN speaker, white house speaker guest, 2030 world expo honorary ambassador and now public relations ambassador”.

South Korea launched the excavation and recovery body under the Defense Ministry in 2000 to mark the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Since then, it has unearthed remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 war and sought to return the bodies to their home countries.

As the new face of the military’s recovery and identification agency, RM is expected to carry out various activities to promote the agency and its work to the public. Before RM, Korean War veteran and television presenter Song Hae and Professor Seo Kyoung Duk, known for promoting Korean culture, served as the honorary ambassador for the agency.

Meanwhile, BTS will be releasing their digital single Take Two to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. This will be BTS’s second release together post announcing the hiatus from group activities. Earlier this year they released an OST titled The Planet for a Korean animated movie.

Speaking of RM, he released his solo album, Indigo last year. He is currently working on other music projects as well.

