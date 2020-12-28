Image Source : TWITTER/@MIHU1717/@LEXIRODRIGUEZS BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung tops list of 100 'Most Handsome Faces' of K pop Artist of 2020

South Korean music band BTS members have their own individual charm and alluring personality traits that manage to leave fans go gaga over the BTS ARMY. BTS has continued to dominate the music world. Speaking of V aka Kim Taehyung, the singer has the ability to make you coo over his appealing cuteness. BTS member V has now topped the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of K pop Artist of 2020.

The BTS Army includes-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While V managed to secure the top spot, other BTS members also found a spot in the list. Jungkook was in the 4th place, Jin 19th and Suga at 34, respectively.

On the other hand, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo ended up behind V while NCT leader Taeyong was on 3rd position, in the long list of Handsome Faces.

Meanwhile, Its Kim Taehyung's birthday, Soon! Yes, TaeTae will be celebrating his 25th birthday on December 30, 2020. As revealed by the BTS on Twitter, V will officially be the first solo Korean artist, to get a birthday ad on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. The proudest moment for the BTS fans. There will be a three-minute sound and light show with the special theme being Taehyung's hit solo song Winter Bear, which is a first for a K-pop artist. Kim Taehyung droppped a Christmas special song called 'Snow Flower'.

Watch the song here:

V enjoys a massive fan following as his fans do all kinds of crazy and lavish stuff for the BTS singer once his birthday month begins. Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY has flooded social media with adorable posts dedicated to V.