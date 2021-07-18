Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian ARMY dedicates Ek Villain's Humdard to BTS leader RM, his response sends internet in meltdown

A BTS fan from India recently dedicated a few lines from Ek Villain's song Humdard to South Korean rapper RM, to which the boy band leader gave a sweetest response. The lyrics were: "Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin (loosely translating to your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the hurdles faced, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)".

Responding to the last line, RM said, "Heaven is right here," along with a purple heart emoji.

The Bollywood song features Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. It has been sung by Arijit Singh. The Indian BTS fan shared a few lines from the song and included it in her long note to RM.

RM's response left the Indian fan emotional and several other Indian BTS fans also shared their reactions on Twitter. "Someone wrote humdard from ek villain ke lyrics on weverse and NAMJOON REPLIED??????????????" a fan asked.

Check out ARMY's reaction:

BTS boy band enjoys a massive fanbase in India too. This year they have addressed their Indian fans a few times. In their recent interaction, with HT, the group was asked if they were open to visiting India for a tour. Jimin responded, "If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India."

Jin added, "We cannot be thankful enough for you listening to our music. We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!"

Meanwhile, their last song Butter has been topping Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. The song is also number 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, their second song so far to enter the top 10. This makes them the first Korean act to have multiple entries in the top 10 of the Pop Airplay chart.