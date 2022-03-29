BTS' Jungkook tests Covid-19 positive just days before Grammys 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUNGKOOK.97 Jungkook

Jungkook, a member of the popular Korean band, BTS, has tested positive for Covid-19. The singer was diagnosed on March 28, in the US. The news of his diagnosis comes just days before Grammys 2022, where the group is said to perform. Confirming the same, Big Hit Music said in a statement, “Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."

“After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," the statement added.

“Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," the agency said.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," Big Hit Music concluded.

For the unversed, Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jung-kook was the first member to fly out to the US. Last week, J-hope had tested positive for coronavirus.

BTS, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently extended their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The group is set to perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16.

Last December, Suga, RM and Jin also tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19.

In February, V tested positive for the disease.