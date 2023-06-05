BTS Jungkook Solo Album: BigHit announces golden maknae's solo project; ARMY can't keep calm

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUNGKOOK_BIGHITENTERTAINMENT BTS Jungkook Solo Album Out in July?

BTS Jungkook Solo Album: BTS fans have been eagerly waiting for the golden maknae of the Kpop superband to treat them with his first-ever solo album and looks like he is all set. After Jhope, RM, Jimin and Suga; Kpop idol Jungkook will be releasing his solo album in July. JK has already surprised the ARMY with solo songs like 'Left Right Left' with Charlie Puth and the official FIFA World Cup song Dreamers and now, he will be releasing the individual album.

BTS Jungkook will be releasing his solo album on July 14, according to Korean media publication Soompi. The report quoted Sports Chosun saying that the album will include a song in English as well. It also quoted BTS agency BigHit's statement saying, "We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed."

In April this year, Jungkook's photos in a recording studio went viral on the internet. Bang Si Hyuk, also known as 'Hitman Bang', gave a glimpse into JK's recording in the US. The HYBE chairman shared a photo with the 'Euphoria' singer and record producer Andrew Watt. On the other hand, American record executive Scott Braun also shared some photos and videos from the recording in which JK was seen singing.

He wrote, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one."

As fans await Jungkook's solo album, the BTS Maknae made sure he keep the fans on their toes with other projects. performed at the FIFA World Cup in November last year where he sang his football anthem 'Dreamers'. the song broke many records. Jungkook also featured in the song 'Left and Right' by American singer Charlie Puth.

