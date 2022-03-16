BTS: Jungkook changes unique Instagram name; ARMY cries, 'Will miss abcdefghi__klmnopqrstuvwxyz'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JUNGKOOK_SNS BTS Jungkook enjoys a massive fanbase of 34.4 million followers

It's not been a long time since BTS members marked their official Instagram debuts and the internet went into a meltdown. Breaking several records, within minutes, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V and RM managed to get millions of followers. One of the members Jungkook on Wednesday (March 16) left his fans shocked after he changed the username of his Instagram profile. The singer changed his iconic username from ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to 'jungkook.97'. The update left his fans aka ARMY confused and heartbroken. They took to social media and expressed their disappointment.

One of the users wrote, "oh god i just woke up and jungkook changed his username theres no more alphabet username no one prepared me for this kind of heartbreak tf." Another said, "Jungkook changed his username to “ jungkook.97 ” on insta! We will miss the old username."

Check out some more reactions of his fans below:

For the unversed, Jungkook enjoys a massive fanbase of 34.4 million followers on the photosharing app. Meanwhile, Jungkook became the first person whose Instagram post crossed one million likes in just two minutes. He also broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest Instagram post to cross 1 million likes.