BTS' Jin to leave Korean band Bangtan Boys and join military soon? Here's what we know

There are no doubts about the popularity of K-pop band BTS and the septet-- RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope. The Korean band, Bangtan Boys enjoys unprecedented stardom across the globe and their fans, known as BTS ARMY love them immensely. however, they are concerned that they might have to bid bye to BTS member Jin as he might be called to join the Korean military services. For the unversed, it is mandatory for all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months. Seven members of the BTS band have been permitted to defer it, owing to a new amendment that states artists can postpone the mandatory service until they are 30. Jin will be turning 30 on December 9 this year and hence he will be required to enlist in the military before the end of the year.

Recently, during a press conference held before the band's performance in Las Vegas, Jin was asked about the same. As translated by Twitter, Jin said, “I talked a lot with the company and entrusted all military service-related tasks with the company.”

“The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the agency. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company,” he continued.

Adding more to it, he said, “The agency told BTS that after the new amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed, we were wary of making a decision in regards to their military service, and the BTS members maturely accepted this and left the matter in the hands of the company. To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it’s true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it’s difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it’s difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment.”

Will Jin have to leave BTS for military services is still a question of concern. Well, if Jin leaves the band for military service, will BTS continue performing without him or they will get a replacement? ARMY is still looking for answers.