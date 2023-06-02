BTS Jin finally appears on Suchwita with Suga; ARMY can’t hold their tears | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jin featured in the 12th episode of Suga's show

As the South Korean septet nears its decade-long mark since its debut in 2023, the new Suchwita Episode 12 teaser promises yet another gratifying treat for the fans of the group. So far, Suga has invited a few BTS members to his web talk show. From the leader of the group, RM, to Jimin, he’s sat down with them respectively to discuss many pressing issues ranging from their debut talks to the hardships they’ve been met with along the way.

After their agency, Big Hit Entertainment released a new teaser ARMYs couldn’t keep calm. One of them is finally headed to the set on next week’s episode, and we assure you it’s going to be one you wouldn’t want to miss out on. The hawk-eyed fans with voice glances on their face, guessed that it had to be Jin.

In the teaser, Suga and Jin have fun banter and Suga even said that he was the toughest guest to be convinced to come on this show. Jin even said, “Please don’t forget BTS…. keep on showing your love and support”. The teaser looks fun and exciting to watch. ARMYs soon after recognizing Jin, became emotional. They all are eagerly waiting for Jin’s military service to get over soon.

The teaser leaves this up as a cliff-hanger, and it has already worked its magic among the fans who were found to be tweeting “I MISS HIM SO MUCH” to the extent that the phrase ended up trending on the social media platform within a few minutes. This teaser was shot four days before he enlisted for his military service. He is currently serving in the military stationed in the 5th Division Recruit Training Center (Yeoncheon-gun).

For the unversed, BTS made its debut in 2013, and every year, BTS commemorates its debut anniversary by releasing new content for its dedicated ARMYs. The celebrations kicked off on May 31 and will continue until June 13 this year.

