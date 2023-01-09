BTS Jin drops video, asks ARMY to wait for him in clip recorded before he left for military service

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE BTS Jin records messages for ARMYs before military enlistment, watch his FIRST video here

BTS fans are missing Jin. Last month the K-pop star left to enlist himself in the Korean military. Ever since fans have been waiting eagerly to learn more about his tenure. In a surprise move, Bangtan TV dropped a pre-recorded video of Jin with a message for ARMYs. In the video, Jin shares that by the time the video will be released he would have joined the military.

“I won’t be a civilian anymore by the time this is out but I’m here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it’s just leaving a message,” he is heard saying in the video. He also revealed that at the time when the video was shot, he was recording the Korean variety show “Running Man”. He also said that before he leaves, he wants to record more videos of his fans.

“So I am here with the camera on today. Currently, I’m shooting for ‘Running Man’ and whenever I’m available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly,” he says.

Before concluding he thanked fans for their love and asked them to wait a little more before he returns. “I may not be by your side at this very moment but I’ll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit. I’ll be back soon,” he shares adding, “That’s all for today. Next time, when I have the chance I’ll be back with another video. See you then!” he said. Watch Jin's FIRST video here:

On Dec 13, Jin enlisted with the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea. The 30-year-old became the first member of the boy band BTS to join the military. The group's six other members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, J-hope, V and Jungkook -- will also be enlisting in the military in order, according to the band's agency, Big Hit Music.

Hundreds of personnel from the military, police, firefighting and local government authorities, and media packed an intersection in front of the boot camp's main gate for safety management and news coverage, respectively, from a few hours before the expected time of his enlistment.

Placards reading "We welcome the enlistment of BTS' Kim Seok-jin and all other military personnel" and balloons were hung there. Kim Seok-jin is Jin's original Korean name.

Before leaving, the singer took to Weverse, an online community platform for K-pop fans, early in the morning to say goodbye to his fans. "Now it's time for curtain call," he wrote, using a line from the main character of the same name in the popular online game 'League of Legends'. "I always wanted to say this when I go to the military," he added.

