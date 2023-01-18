BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin shares photos from military completion ceremony | Check VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin shares photos from the military completion ceremony

BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin is currently serving in the military and doing his mandatory service as per South Korean law. While fans have been missing him badly, the BTS singer has been making sure that he keeps sharing a glimpse with the fans in order to make them happy. On Wednesday, Jin took to Weverse and shared some photos from the military training completion ceremony. He wrote, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting a picture after getting permission from the military."

BTS Jin also had a message for the fans. He said, "ARMY, be happy and take care." Seokjin looked adorable in his military uniform. Also, videos of him doing his duties as the commander at the ceremony also went viral on the internet. Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, "Some men we're made to remind others, what being a real man looks like." Another said, "I am soo proud of you commander Kim Seokjin."

A BTS fan tweeted, "Kim Seokjin is literally the best commander leader on their military journey. He definitely did a great job. We feel so proud." Check out the photos and videos here-

Earlier, a video of Kim Seokjin went viral which he shot before he left for the military service. “I won’t be a civilian anymore by the time this is out but I’m here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something even if it’s just leaving a message,” he was heard saying in the video. He also revealed that at the time when the video was shot, he was recording the Korean variety show “Running Man”. He also said that before he leaves, he wants to record more videos of his fans.

“So I am here with the camera on today. Currently, I’m shooting for ‘Running Man’ and whenever I’m available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly,” he said.

“I may not be by your side at this very moment but I’ll go looking for you soon so if you just wait a little bit. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time, when I have the chance I’ll be back with another video. See you then!” he added.

BTS Jin enlisted in the military on December 13. He has been gone for over a month and fans have been counting days till his return. Jin was training with the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea. Now, he will leave for the Frontline service.

Other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

