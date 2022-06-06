When BTS' Jimin was caught staring at Priyanka Chopra and she kissed Nick Jonas right after; Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAEXANJU; YOUTUBE BTS' Jimin, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

BTS' Jimin was not expecting that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would go for a kiss and lock lips in the jam-packed auditorium. In an old from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkoon, V, J Hope and Suga were seen enjoying the performances in the award show. Jimin was seated next to Priyanka, separated by a narrow gallery to pass by. On several occasions, the K-pop star was seem smitten with the global star. At one point he even turned his chair towards her.

In the old viral video, BTS members were seen having a blast at BMAs, they were grooving to The Jonas Brothers' tracks and enjoying the performance. During their gig, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas stepped into the crowd and as Nick came passed by Priyanka the two quickly had a kiss. Jimin, who was right next to the couple was seen blushing hard at the PDA. In fact, he turned to his band members the next moment. It is hilarious to see the K-pop star's reaction to Nick and Priyanka's kiss. Watch here:

Meanwhile, BTS recently made headlines when for the final day of Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage, the K-pop supergroup stopped by the White House to speak with US President Joe Biden about Asian inclusion and representation.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduced the group and RM kicked off the press conference in English by introducing themselves and thanking the White House and Biden for the opportunity to speak on "the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity".

Then, each of the guys took turns speaking in Korean with Jin and Jimin expressing how honoured they were to be standing for their community at the White House on the last day of AAPI Month.

On the music front, the K-pop band BTS will release their anthology album Proof on June 10.