BTS’ Jimin’s apartment seized as he fails to pay health insurance, Big Hit apologises for negligence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/J.M BTS' Jimin

BTS' Jimin is trending at number one on social media platforms due to multiple reasons. While ARMY is showing their unwavering support to the Korean pop artist for his latest OST ‘With You’ for the series Our Blues with Ha Sung-woon, there were concerned to learn that his apartment was seized due to non-payment of health insurance. As per media reports, the National Health Insurance Service seized Jimin’s apartment earlier his year on January 25 because the singer failed to pay his health insurance premiums. Jimin had reportedly received four notices by registered mail about the seizure when his apartment was temporarily seized. The seizure was lifted on April 22 after the overdue health insurance premiums were paid. Big Hit Music acknowledged the same by issuing a statement and admitting the company's error and negligence.

Big Hit released a statement saying, “Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as [his premiums] being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence.”

Meanwhile, fans are rejoicing over Jimin's first OST (Original soundtrack) for the drama series. The K-pop star has sung for the show Our Blues. The show is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a and Cha Seung-won in important roles. Apart from them, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin are also a part of the tvN drama.

Also read: BTS' Jimin all set to make K-drama OST debut with Our Blues, ARMY can't hold its excitement