BTS Jimin and Jhope leave for Paris Fashion Week; fans claim 'Kings Of Fashion Are Here'

BTS Jimin and Jhope redefined airport fashion as they were spotted leaving for the Paris Fashion Week in style. On Wednesday, the two members of the most popular Kpop boy band BTS left for Paris to attend Dior and Louis Vuitton's fashion shows. While the BTS members have been the brand ambassadors of LV for years, Dior on Tuesday announced that Jimin is its global brand ambassador. As soon as the photos and videos of Jimin and Jhope surfaced from the airport, BTS ARMY flooded Twitter and claimed that the 'Kings Of Fashion Are Here'.

BTS Jimin was spotted posing for the photographs and sending hearts to the fans gathered at the airport. He looked uber stylish in a white and green jacket and a pair of denim. On the other hand, Jhope looked cute while showering fans with love and flaunting his adorable antics. He wore a printed white sweatshirt and printed pants. Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "jimin and hobi going to Paris fashion week. I'm so so proud of them. So excited for this." Another quipped, "I just know hobi and jimin are going to have an Eiffel tower date after their schedules."

Meanwhile, the French luxury brand Dior made an official announcement on Instagram introducing Jimin as its new global ambassador. As an ambassador, Jimin "is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Mr. Kim Jones." The 'Filter' singer also shared his latest photo sketch for Dior on social media and expressed his happiness to be associated with the brand.

He wrote, "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!.... Dior's Global Ambassador.... Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!"

On the other hand, J-Hope will be present at the Paris Fashion Week, as part of Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter Fashion Show. Last year, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung made his presence felt at the most prestigious Paris Fashion Week. He attended Celine's show with Kdrama star Park Bo-gum and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Not just Jimin, BTS rapper Suga aka Min Yoongi has also been announced as the global brand ambassador of the Italian luxury clothing brand Valentino. One of the first projects Suga will take part in is the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign, which spotlights the house’s menswear wardrobe-essentials. One of the faces of the brand is F-1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

