BTS Jhope and Jin's similar photos from military enlistment go viral; fans become emotional

BTS Jhope finally enlisted in the mandatory military service on Tuesday. The rapper quietly entered the training center just like BTS Jin did when he enlisted last year in December. All seven members were together for the send-off and also posed for pictures. BTS leader RM, Suga, Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook were present to send off their Hobi hyung. Even Jin, who is already serving in the military, was present to showcase their strong friendship.

BTS Jhope's photos from just before the enlistment are going viral. In the pics, the other members can be seen posing in the same way as they posed with Jin before his enlistment by touching his head flaunting a buzz cut. Kim Namjoon aka RM also shared the photo on his Instagram and wrote, "See you soon brother." with a heart emoji.

Check out the photos here-

Fans are emotional after watching the seven BTS members together once again. A Twitter user wrote, "We cried so many tears, and smiled so many smiles today. I love you all." Another tweeted, "Best boys! Stay healthy, Hobi. Please go and come back safely!" A third fan wrote, "Seokjin looks so cute in his uniform he went to support hobi in it, he was going to be there for him no matter what. Seokjin looks very healthy as well, I am so happy to see him this way, but miss him so much"

Meanwhile, Jhope on Monday shared his last message for the fans before joining BTS Jin in the military and also showed his pictures with a buzz cut. Taking to Instagram, Jhope wrote, "I'll be back in good health!!"

BTS Jhope also shared a post on Weverse and said that he will be back safely. He wrote, "I love you ARMY.. I'll go and come back safely"

Jin was the first member of the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December last year.

