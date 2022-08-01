BTS for J-Hope: Jimin reaches Lollapalooza, 'shirtless Jin' spotted in crowd; Suga & RM cheer too

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS supports J-Hope

BTS' J-Hope was the center of attention as he closed the Lollapalooza festival. The K-pop star gave a memorable performance as he made the audience groove to his Korean songs. He performed with Becky G and the audience went crazy to see their favourite pop stars owing the stage. What also caught attention was how BTS members supported their bandmate as he made history at Grant Park in Chicago.

Jimin at Lollapalooza

Jimin went all the way to Chicago to support his friend and bandmate J-Hope. Not only he arrived at the venue, but attended the concert cheering for Hobi. Videos of him vibing to J-Hope's song have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

'Shirtless Jin' in the crowd

Jin might have not grabbed the headlines for flying to Chicago like Jimin but he was very much there at the event. At least ARMY left no stone unturned to make J-Hope feel his presence. There were many who carried posters and standees of the K-pop star to the Lollapalooza. A photo has a fan holding a towel with Jin's shirtless photo on it.

Suga and RM cheer for Hobi

Suga and RM made sure to cheer for J-Hope from their respective places. Suga seemingly watched J-Hope take over the Grant Park through his television set. The K-pop idol posted a photo on his Instagram Story as he watched the live concert virtually. RM, on the other hand, reacted to J-Hope post, where he shared a photo with American rapper J Cole. He dropped fire emojis on the photos.

J-Hope closed out the festival on Sunday, July 31, making history as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US music festival. J-Hope joins co-headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day among many others, as well as sets from Kygo, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile and more.

