BTS fan Varun Dhawan burns the dance floor as he grooves to K-pop band's 'No Permission to Dance' | VIDEO

BTS' latest English song, 'No Permission to Dance' is a foot tapping number that can get anyone grooving to its peppy beats. Turns out, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan too cannot stay away from its charm. The actor on Tuesday, took to his verified social media account to share a dance video of him grooving to the K-pop band's popular track. Seems like actor Varun Dhawan is also an avid follower of the popular K-Pop band BTS and takes pride in calling himself a member of the 'BTS Army'.

"We don’t need permission to dance," he captioned the video, followed by BTS' signature purple heart and hashtags, '#Btsarmy' and '#warmupsong'. Watch the fun dance video of Varun Dhawan dancing to BTS' song here:

Speaking about his work, Varun has recently finished shooting for "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. The film has been shot during the pandemic in the town of Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, a prime location of the film's shoot.

He will next be seen shooting for "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo". Based in North India, Jug Jugg Jeeyo features an ensemble cast of Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul besides Varun. Last year, the film's shoot halted after the cast and crew members of the film tested COVID positive.

