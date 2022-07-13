BTS break-up doesn't mean end of friendship; these pics of Jin, RM, JHope, Jimin, Jungkook are proof

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIN BTS members

BTS recently announced that they would be taking a break and focusing on their solo projects. Several wondered if that means the boyband known for their friendship and camaraderie apart from their chart-busting hits will end their friendship. Well, turns out, the hiatus had nothing to do with the Korean star's bond and all the reports claiming an apparent rift among the septet are just fake news.

Putting rumours to rest in Jin's latest Instagram post. In the photo, Jin is trying to take a solo pic in front of the Olympic rings but RM, JHope, Jimin and Jungkook keep photobombing his pictures. While the five of them were together, Suga and V were missing from the pics.

Sharing the photos on his verified Instagram account, Jin wrote in Korean, "Please let me take pictures alone." J-Hope was quick to react to the post by dropping a bunch of laughing emojis.

When BTS announced their hiatus, a number of theories came forward explaining why the Korean boy band decided to go separate ways. While many assumed the equations between the seven members of BTS are souring, others said that it is because of the mandatory Korean military services. As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years.

In 2020, at the height of BTS' success, the South Korean government revised the country's military law that requires able-bodied South Korean men to perform approximately two years of military service.

The revised law allows top K-pop stars — including Jin, the oldest member of BTS — to defer their military service until they turn 30 if they've received government medals for heightening the country's cultural reputation and apply for the postponement.

All BTS members meet the criteria as recipients of government medals in 2018.

Jin, 29, is expected to enlist this year unless he receives an exemption.

