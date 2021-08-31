Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TAETELAND BTS Army celebrates JungKook's birthday after K-Pop band completes 3,000 days

Fans of Korean boy band BTS are in for continuous celebrations. The band, which recently completed 3,000 days in the industry, will soon celebrate the birthday of its youngest member, JungKook. The fans, referred to as BTS ARMY, have already started sending early wishes, making him trend on Twitter.

BTS is globally one of most popular boy bands, whose members are RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and JungKook (Jeon Jungkook).

JungKook, 23, who will celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, is already trending on Twitter.

Fans are sharing pictures, messages and fan-made videos of the young artiste.

Putting up a picture of JungKook, one fan wrote: "This person is so precious. Hope you have a happy birthday and all your heart's desire. #HappyBirthdayJungkook."

While another one tweeted a video clip from his interview and tweeted: "Happy birthday to the most talented, cutest, funniest, most loving and amazing boy in the world, Jeon JungKook. #HappyJKDay #JungkookDay".

One of the thousands of tweets also read: "Advance happy birthday to you our golden maknae jungkook."

BTS debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album '2 Cool 4 Skool'. On the completion of 3,000 days, fans had made the hashtag 'Love You 3000' trend, a reference to the famous 'Avengers Endgame' dialogue.