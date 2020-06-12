Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN/RANVEER Bromance Alert! Ranveer Singh's 'Mermaid coloured patloon' leaves Arjun Kapoor impressed

Two of the most dashing actors of the industry--Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are well known for their bro code. Time and again we have seen their warm relation during parties, movies, events, and also on social media. And yet again the two young men caught our attention because of their Instagram banter that happened over the latest photo that was shared by the RamLeela actor. Ranveer, in his latest Instagram post, was seen sitting by the side of a washing machine wearing a grey sleeveless t-shirt and turquoise-coloured track bottom. Soon his Gunday co-star Arjun could not stop himself from commenting on his photo which reminded him of mermaids. He wrote, "Mermaid colour patloon... loving it (alongwith a firey emoji)."

Have a look at Ranveer's post here:

Now see, Arjun's reaction over the same:

For the unversed, Ranveer and Arjun have worked in films like Gunday and Finding Fanny and were seen together in All India Bakchod Knockout in 2015.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the Panipat actor revealed that Ranveer sends him long voice messages. He said, "He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika [Padukone, Singh’s wife] that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm."

Arjun recently expressed his desire of working in the remake of the iconic comedy 'Hera Pheri' along with the livewire Ranveer Singh. He said, "I would love to do ‘Hera Pheri' with Ranveer and Paresh Rawal. Similarly, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari' is another film that I would love to remake with him."

On the professional front, Arjun is awaiting the release of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra where Ranveer's next project is Kabir Khan's 83 which also features Deepika Padukone.

