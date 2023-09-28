Britney Spears visited by police after posting bizzare video on social media: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Britney Spears

Britney Spears recently received a welfare check from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department after posting a video of her playing with knives. This action has caused concern among her fans. The officials visited her mansion which she previously shared it with her estranged husband Sam Asghari. According to the reports in TMZ, law enforcement performed the safety and wellness check out of an abundance of caution. The Toxic singer spoke with the officials who determined that she was okay. Their visit was after several calls were made over an alarming video that she shared on social media.

In the month of May, TMZ reported that Spears had had a fascination with knives and the singer slept with one under her bed amid the terror of being re-institutionalized. After her 13-year conservatorship ended, Spears described it as abusive and she always remains in mortal fear that someone will come in the middle of the night, strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward.

In August, after 14 months of marriage, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears officially announced their divorce. Asghari cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and had requested spousal support and coverage of his attorney fees from Spears.

