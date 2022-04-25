Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HOURLYSPEARS Britney Spears announces 'little social media hiatus'

Pop star Britney Spears says she has decided to take a break from social media. Spears announced the hiatus in a post on her official account on photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while ! I send my love and God bless you all," the 40-year-old singer wrote. The post was accompanied with a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair.

Spears’ social media break comes almost two weeks after she and fiance, Sam Asghari announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Spears said she "won't be going out as much" to avoid paparazzi photographers, adding that the pregnancy would likely be "hard" as she had previously gone through perinatal depression.

The news of her pregnancy comes over six months after a judge released Spears from a conservatorship arrangement that dominated her life for nearly 14 years. In June last year, the musician had told the judge that her conservatorship prevented her from marrying or removing her birth control.

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.