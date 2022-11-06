Bride-to-be Palak Muchhal glimmers at her Haldi ceremony | Inside photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIMPLYSHEEBA Inside photos from Palak Muchhal's Haldi ceremony

Bride-to-be Palak Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with music composer Mithoon Sharma on November 6. The singer's pre-wedding functions have already created a buzz in social media with all the ravishing photos from Haldi and Menehdi ceremony. The melodious singer's bridal glow was on point as she wore a dull golden-colored lehenga for the ceremony. She accessorized the attire with yellow-colored flower jewellery. Palak's brother Palash Muchhal and actor Sheeba teased the fans with some fun moments from the ceremony.

Palak's brother Palash uploaded an adorable picture smearing her sister's face with Haldi, he captioned the post, “Behen ki Haldi #PalMit”. Sheeba also took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from the Haldi ceremony, she captioned the post as, “Team Bride #PalMit #haldiceremony”. As soon as the pictures were posted on social media, celebrities started showering their best wishes for the couple.

Model and actor Gauhar Khan wished the singer and wrote, "Congratulations Palak", TV actor Hiten Tejwani also congratulated her. Bigg Boss winner and beautiful TV actor Rubina Dilaik also commented, "Bigggggg congratulations". The laughter queen Bharti Singh also congratulated the singer. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana was also part of the bride squad and posted a video of herself applying Haldi to Palak. Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the ceremony in a traditional outfit. Apart from the celebrities, fans also flooded the comment section by wishing the lovely couple best wishes for the new beginnings.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma will reportedly go to her hometown Indore after the wedding in Mumbai to host a wedding reception. Celebrities like Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal are expected to attend the wedding reception. Both musicians are known for delivering some of the best songs in Bollywood. Palak has songs such as “Meri Aashiqui”, “Chaahu Main Ya Na”, “Teri Meri Kahaani”, “Sanam Teri Kasam” to her credit. She has also crooned Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada songs. Mithoon has composed music for films such as Zeher, Kalyug, Lamhaa, Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend and Kabir Singh among others.

