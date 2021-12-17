Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Breakthrough actors of 2021: Adarsh Gourav to Vicky Kaushal & Vidya Balan to Nushrratt Bharuccha

2021 was an incredibly challenging year at the movies but some great content and stellar performances stole our wholehearted attention and had our admiration. These actors truly stood out from the crowd with their riveting performances and bold career choices, ushering a new era in cinema.

Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger - The White Tiger was Adarsh Gourav's key to the world of cinema. He was conferred with IMDB's Breakout STARmeter Award for the film and it bagged him the drama series 'Extrapolations' where he shares the screen with the legendary Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer among others.

Vicky Kaushal in Udham - Making us believe that there's a revolutionary lying within all of us, Vicky Kaushal gave us another composed, mature yet riveting performance in Udham. The actor pulled off this patriotic, exquisite and gritty film with elan.

Vidya Balan in Sherni - Constantly at odds with entrenched patriarchy, Vidya Balan in Sherni fights tooth and nail to fight for what she believes in. The actress stood out and made an impact minus the theatrics, even in the haunting silences.

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah - We saw sidharth Malhotra play the college going guy in Student of The Year and also a menacing man in Ek Villain, but we got a glimpse of a mature actor in him in Shershaah. The film depicts the story of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra), who laid down his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka – With his boyish charm, humor and relatability Kartik Aaryan had already won hearts in the romantic-comedy genre but made a surprising turn this year with Dhamaka. The talented actor proved his versatility in the hard-hitting drama and introduced audiences to a whole new side of his acting prowess. He delivered not only his career best performance but also one of the best performances of the year.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi– Truly the best performer of the year, Kriti Sanon, took on the role of a surrogate mother this early in her career; a bold risk that paid off and how! The young superstar not only shouldered the film and had the critics and audiences raving about her performance in Mimi, but also shouldered a sensitive concept of surrogacy. The film did for her what Raazi did for Alia Bhatt and Piku did for Deepika Padukone, truly put her on the map as a talent to reckon with!

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii – It’s been quite the year for Nushrratt Bharuccha first with Ajeeb Daastans for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category in the Asian Content Awards at the Busan International Film Festival and then with Chhorii. The film was a turning point in her career as she stepped out of her comfort zone and shouldered the film with a significant message. Chhorii made many realize that it was high time we start recognising Nushrratt as a proficient actor. Not to forget what a fabulous performance she delivered in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Ajeeb Daastans – Fatima has always been a versatile actor but her nuanced portrayal in the anthology Ajeeb Daastans only went on to cement her position as one of the finest actors in the country. The actress made an impact even in silent pauses and was lauded for another great performance.

Abhishek Banerjee in Ajeeb Daastans, Ankahi Kahaniyaa and Rashmi Rocket – Abhishek Banerjee was celebrated on the OTT platform for Ajeeb Daastans and Ankahi Kahaniyaa and later with Rashmi Rocket in an empowering role. The actor is already being hailed as a younger Pankaj Tripathi, a huge compliment might we add!

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan - The force behind Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar, nailed everything from the boxing sequences to the emotional scenes that needed vulnerability. The actor went right down to the skin of the character and underwent a physical transformation for the role; to not just play Toofaan but become Toofaan.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 - Like most of his cinematic endeavours, Manoj Bajpayee outshined the rest in The Family Man 2. The actor had audiences hooked to the screen in the fast paced and humorous series.Formidable and magnetic, Manoj Bajpayee keeps to his title of being one of the finest actors of all time!

Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 1.5 - Kay Kay Menon delivered another top notch performance in Special Ops 1.5. The actor knocked it out of the park as he wades his way through murky politics, red-tapism and delivers poker faced remarks in his signature swag.

Sohum Shah in Maharani- Tumbbad fame actor Sohum Shah stepped into the shoes of a politician Bhima Bharti in Maharani, a powerful yet extremely complex character. What was interesting was that he gave a non conventional performance of a character based on Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sohum proved that one doesn't need to emulate Bihari mannerism or diction, and can still pull off a powerful performance in an original style.

Vijay Varma in Ok Computer - Vijay Varma essayed the role of a cyber-cell officer, Sajjan Kundu, an “angry young geek” in Anand Gandhi presented sci-fi satire. After his breakout performance in the 2019 film Gully Boy, he earlier impressed audiences with web series like A Suitable Boy, She and Mirzapur 2.