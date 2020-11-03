Breaking News: Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman crew member

In the latest turn of events, Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz who is known for his stellar performances in films like Run, Dhamaal, Welcome, Monsoon Wedding, etc was arrested for molesting a woman crew member. He was booked from Gondia yesterday and a case has also been registered, informed Atul Kulkarni, the Additional SP of Gondia. The latest reports suggest that the 57-year-old actor was shooting for his upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh where the incident took place. He was arrested from a hotel in Gondia.
Actor Vijay Raaz (file pic) was arrested from Gondia yesterday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. A case has been registered: Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/VfHoSXbJ7T— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020
On the work front, Vijay Raaz was last seen in the Netflix web series A Suitable Boy. He was also seen in Lootcase and will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He as per the latest reports will be playing a crucial role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
-Further details awaited
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries