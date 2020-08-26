Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAHBHATIA Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for COVID-19

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's parents have tested positive for coronavirus. The news of the same was shared by the actress herself on Instagram. The post she shared read, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery."

Have a look at her post here:

A few days back on August 14, Tamannaah's father celebrated his birthday and on the occasion, the actress shared an adorable picture alongside a caption reading, "Happy birthday papa bear."

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Kannada superhit, 'Love Mocktail.'

Director Nagashekar has roped in the actress along with Satya Dev as protagonists of the untitled remake. The makers are hoping that the film will go on floors in mid-September and will be shot in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

