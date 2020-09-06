Image Source : FILE IMAGE Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19 hours after beau Arjun Kapoor

A lot of Bollywood celebrities in the past few months have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Adding to the list on Sunday as actor Arjun Kapoor who took to his social media to announce that he has tested positive for the virus. And now, hours after his announcement, we have learned that his girlfriend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has also tested COVID-19 positive. The news was confirmed by her younger sister, Amrita Arora who informed ETimes in an interview about Malaika's report. Malaika herself confirmed the same in an interview with Times Of India and said, "Yes, I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and have self-quarantined at home. I will bounce back healthier and stronger."

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."

A few days back, it was reported that the 7-8 unit members of Malaika's dance reality show India's Best Dancer tested positive for the novel virus after which the shoot was suspended. It is not sure whether the actress got infected on the sets or not.

Speaking to ETimes, IFTDC (Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association) CEO, Suresh Amin had said, “I don’t know the exact number, but yes, there have been cases of COVID-19 on India’s Best Dancer. Everyone has been taking every possible precaution but I guess the pandemic is so severe that we have to deal with it come what may."

In June, Malaika’s residence was also sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.

​On the film front, Arjun is awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar and prior to the lockdown had started shooting for a yet-to-be-titled family dramedy, produced by T-Series, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham's JA Entertainment.

We wish the couple a speedy recovery!

