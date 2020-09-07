Image Source : FILE IMAGE Breaking News: Kangana Ranaut gets Y level security from home ministry

From the past few days actress, Kangana Ranaut has embroiled in a war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and now amid the whole fiasco, the home ministry has now provided her with Y level security. Just yesterday, her father and sister Rangoli asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat. For those unversed, Y category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. In her recent tweet, Ranaut had asked, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?". She thanked Amit Shah for providing her the security and said that he 'kept the words of a daughter of India, respected our self-respect.'

Kangana took to Twitter and speaking about the security wrote, "ये प्रमाण है की अब किसी देशभक्त आवाज़ को कोई फ़ासीवादी नहीं कुचल सकेगा,मैं @AmitShah जी की आभारी हूँ वो चाहते तो हालातों के चलते मुझे कुछ दिन बाद मुंबई जाने की सलाह देते मगर उन्होंने भारत की एक बेटी के वचनों का मान रखा, हमारे स्वाभिमान और आत्मसम्मान की लाज रखी, जय हिंद. This translates to This is proof that no fascist will be able to crush a patriotic voice, I am thankful to @AmitShah ji, because of the circumstances, he would advise me to go to Mumbai after a few days, but he kept the words of a daughter of India, respected our self-respect. Jai Hind."

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I also spoke to her sister yesterday. The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9.'

The war of words between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took a fresh turn with the latter stating that the leader doesn't represent entire Maharashtra while confirming that she will return to Mumbai on September 9. Accusing Raut of "empowering those who exploit women" in the country, the Bollywood actor said that the daughters of India will never forgive him for his alleged abusive statement.

"Sanjay Raut ji, you abused me, It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can't say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I will come to Mumbai on September 9," Ranaut says in the video she put out on her official Twitter handle.

"Your people are saying they will break my jaw, they will kill me. Kill me, but this country's soil is enriched with the blood of those who sacrificed for its dignity and we too will do the same," she added.

Meanwhile, on being asked whether he will apologise to Kangana, MP Raut said, "If that girl (Kangana) will apologise to Maharashtra then I will think about apologising." "She has called Mumbai mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?" asked Raut.

