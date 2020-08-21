Image Source : INSTAGRAN/@INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Breaking News: Aslam Khan, younger brother of Dilip Kumar dies due to COVID19

Aslam Khan, younger brother of legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning in Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar due to COVID19 with diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. He was 88.

On Sunday, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu got brothers Aslam and Ehsan Khan admitted to the hospital after they tested coronavirus positive. Their vital organs were a concern for the doctors and they were put under an invasive ventilator. Even though doctors have been putting their efforts, the siblings' condition continued to be critical.

Aslam Khan was 88, while his elder brother Ehsan Khan is 90 and still struggling for life.

Earlier, veteran actor Dilip Kumar had penned a beautiful poem requesting fans to stay indoors and save lives amid the coronavirus crisis. The 97-year-old actor shared a four-line poem on Twitter urging everyone to follow the lockdown. Taking to Twitter, Dilip Kumar wrote, "Dawa bhi, dua bhi auron se faslaa bhi/ Ghareeb ki khidmat kamzor ki seva bhi"

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage