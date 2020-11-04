Mehndi actor Faraaz Khan dies; Pooja Bhatt and others mourn the loss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNJABIWORLDCINEMA Mehndi actor Faraaz Khan dies

Actor Faraaz Khan, who is known for his role in Rani Mukerji starter Mehndi, has passed away. He was battling for his life after suffering from multiple seizures. The actor's family was collecting money for his treatment. Even superstar Salman Khan had come forward to help the actor. However, he lost the battle and passed away at the age of 46. Pooja Bhatt mourned the loss and informed the fans about his death. "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill," she tweeted.

On October 14, it was revealed that Faraaz suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He was battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru. The family had started a fundraiser for the actor. "Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia," the family had said in the statement.

Faraaz Khan made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's 1996 thriller "Fareb" and played important roles in many films. He romanced Rani Mukerji in 1998 film Mehndi.

