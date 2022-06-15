Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt kiss for first time on screen; fans go gaga

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

The much-awaited trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy is finally out. It has already been receiving positive reactions from the audience. The trailer of Alia and Ranbir starrer has left everyone spell-bound and speechless. However, what grabbed fans eyeballs was lead pair's sizzling chemistry on screen. In one of the scenes in trailer video, the real-life couple was seen locking lips for the first time onscreen and social media is filled with love over this.

A user wrote, "Omg, Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry is the best", Another said, "Love is the light #BrahmastraTrailer #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt."

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji directorial marks Ranbir and Alia's first collaboration on-screen. A landmark moment in Indian cinema, Brahmāstra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. ALSO READ: Brahmastra Trailer OUT! Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film is a never-seen-before world of ancient Astras | WATCH

The trailer of the trilogy was shared by Karan Johar, who wrote, "I am so proud to finally present the trailer and introduce you to the magic of the Brahmāstra! This is a true labour of love and I am so proud to finally let a piece of it breathe and enter the world! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva out on September 9th. Only in Cinemas! #Brahmastra."

BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named, Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. Experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is presented by the visionary S.S. Rajamouli in all 4 South Languages-- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Brahmastra: Fans assume Lord Hanuman's lightning image is Shah Rukh Khan. What's your take?