Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MOUNIROY Brahmastra Poster: Meet Mouni Roy aka Junoon, the 'Mysterious Queen of Darkness' in Ayan Mukerji's film

Brahmastra teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and others has already left the fans super excited. Meanwhile, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned in raising the excitement by sharing motion posters of the cast. Tuesday came as a surprise for many as a new character poster of Mouni Roy was shared. It introduced her character of Junoon, who happens to be the 'Mysterious Queen of Darkness' in Ayan Mukerji's film. According to several reports, it is being touted that the Television actress will be seen playing a negative role in the mythology-based fantasy trilogy. Apart from the poster, it was also announced that the much-awaited trailer will be released tomorrow.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the posters in different language with a caption reading, "कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है। ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है | Meet Junoon! Our Mysterious Queen of Darkness BRAHMĀSTRA TRAILER OUT TOMORROW."

Have a look:

Prior to Mouni, it was South superstar Nagarjuna whose poster was released. It introduced the character of Anish the artist with a caption, "सहस्र नंदी हैं भुजबल जाके अंधकार भी थर थर कांपे हाथों में जिसके है हज़ारों नंदियों का बल With the strength of a 1000 Nandi’s, meet Anish the Artist BRAHMĀSTRA TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH."

The director Ayan Mukerji also posted the motion poster on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he beautifully introduced Nagarjuna by writing, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. Ayan continued, "When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmastra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmastra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!"

Apart from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The veteran star will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi.

'Brahmastra' will have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia playing the central characters of Shiva and Isha. The film is scheduled to release on September 9 across theatres in 5 Indian languages.