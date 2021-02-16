Image Source : TWITTER/NAGARJUNA AKKINENI Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Akkineni wraps shooting of Ayan Mukerji's directorial, shares pics with Alia & Ranbir

Ayan Mukerji's upcoming project 'Brahmastra' caught its place on the top Twitter trends on Monday. When excited fans searched what was the update, it came to light that Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has wrapped the shoot of the film. Not only this, but he even shared some candid pictures from the shooting where he was seen standing next to the director as well as the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The information was shared by the actor on Twitter where he wrote, "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra."

Not much details about the project has been revealed by the makers yet but it is being said that Nagarjuna will be seen playing the role of an archaeologist. Have a look at his tweet here:

As soon as fans came to know about the update, they started sharing their excitement on the micro-blogging website. Check it out:

For those unversed, Brahmastra which happens to be a trilogy also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. If that's not enough, fans will also witness the special appearance of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The film was slated to release in December 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, things got delayed. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, "Both Ayan and Ranbir have decided to make the safety and well-being of the team their priority. They do not want to put them at any kind of risk. So, for now, the shoot has been shifted to April."