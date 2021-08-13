Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAOFFICIAL 'Boycott Radhika Apte' trends on Twitter after her pictures from Parched film go viral

Radhika Apte is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in our country. The actress keeps leaving the jaws dropped with her unique film choices and boldness to pull off every character with ease. However, 'Boycott Radhika Apte' has been trending on Twitter on Friday. While the actress has no latest film releasing or an upcoming project, still she has found her way to top social media trends. The reason is her old leaked pictures from the film Parched.

Twitterati has been objecting to Bollywood celebrities behaviour on staying tight-lipped when a person from the industry does something 'wrong' while they raise their voice on every other issue. The said pictures from Ajay Devgn's Parched film show Radhika's nude and lovemaking scenes with Adil Hussain and Tannishtha Chatterjee. A Twitter user said, "They are against our culture."

Another tweeted, "Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video. The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country. " Check out the reactions here-

Talking about her lovemaking scene with Adil Hussain in Leena Yadav's Parched, Radhika Apte had earlier said, "It wasn't easy because I was contending with my own body image issues at the time. So, having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bare it all anywhere. I'm proud of my body shape and size. I really needed a role like this because when you're in Bollywood you're constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face."

On the work front, Radhika will be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling.' She is also set to star in spy entertainer 'Mrs. Undercover'