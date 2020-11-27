Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's property, actress reacts

Image Source : TWITTER/@KANGANATEAM Bombaby HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's property

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally got justice in the demolition row with BMC. The Bombay High Court has set aside BMC notices to the actress issued on 7th and 9th September, calling the demolition at her place as "action with malafide intent". The High Court has also ordered that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. The court said, "The valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut. Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise."

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her gratitude towards the people who suppiorted her during this battle. She tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised. The bench was hearing Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9.

The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the bench said.

Ranaut had sought Rs two crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC's action illegal. On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petitioner and the BMC on monetary damages caused to her due to the demolition. "The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation," the court said.

The civic body had opposed the plea and said the actor had brazenly and unlawfully carried out extensive alterations and additions to the bungalow in breach of its approved plan.

Ranaut had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated by BMC. The court had in an interim order on September 9 stayed the demolition work.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page