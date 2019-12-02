Image Source : TWITTER Birthday special: 5 fun facts about Boman Irani as he turns 60

Boman Irani, who faced the camera for the first time at the age of 42, has turned a year older today. He began his acting career in theatre and moved to films in 2000. He gained attention for his role in the 2003 comedy Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and later appeared in Lage Raho Munna Bhai for which he received several IIFA award nominations. The ‘3 Idiots’ star has confessed that he suffered speech problems. He suffered from dyslexia and wasn’t great at academics too.

On the occasion of Boman Irani's 60th birthday, let's have a look at 5 fun facts about the actor that you probably didn't know

Boman Irani ventured into acting at the age of 35. He acted in several plays and theatre groups before making it big in Bollywood. He worked as a waiter in Taj Mahal Palace and Tower for 2 years. The renowned actor also worked at his ‘farsan shop’ for 12 years Boman, who got his share of fame with his role Dr Asthana from Munnabhai MBBS, was signed for the movie even before it was scripted. In fact, Vidhu Vinod Chopra roped him in for Rs. 2 lakhs. Boman, who got his share of fame with his role Dr Asthana from Munnabhai MBBS, was signed for the movie even before it was scripted. In fact, Vidhu Vinod Chopra roped him in for Rs. 2 lakhs.

