Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested by Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a fraud case. He has been sent to the custody of EOW till December 25.

December 21, 2021
Bollywood producer Parag Sanghvi on Monday was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police. His arrest was made in connection with a fraud case. A Mumbai police official informed that he has been sent to the custody of EOW till December 25.

For those unversed, Sanghvi's home productions include names of films like-- Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 26/11. He is the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment & Lotus Film company.

Apart from this he has been the former M.D. of K. Sera Sera and is known for financing and distributing films. 

-This is a developing story

