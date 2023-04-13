Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOBBYDEOL Bobby Deol shares shirtless pic flaunting toned abs, leaves fans gushing

When Bobby Deol made his debut, he was a rising star. He had, however, taking a breather before leaping back. The actor has been experimenting with new types of roles and has once again found a place in the hearts of the audience. Now, the 56-year-old actor has published a shirtless photo of himself, which is enough to shake off your midweek blues and motivate you.

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself. The 56-year-old dished major fitness goals as he posed shirtless in this mirror pic. His toned abs and muscular physique are on full display. Captioning it, the actor wrote, “Breaking barriers is not easy, thank you @prajwal7542 for motivating me to break those barriers and getting me this far!’

See pic,

Fans also reacted to the picture and most dropped a fire emoji, lauding the actor’s effort to maintain a toned physique.

Bobby Deol upcoming projects

Bobby Deol's next film will be Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor, who was once renowned as an action and romantic hero, disclosed that he is now looking for other types of jobs.

