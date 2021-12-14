Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MAHEEPKAPOOR BMC seals Sanjay Kapoor's apartment after wife Maheep Kapoor tests COVID positive

BMC on Tuesday reached Sanjay Kapoor's wife Mihip Kapoor's house in Juhu and declared the building as containment zone. The decision came after Maheep tested positive on Monday post Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora contraction of the virus. Maheep and Sanjay live with their daughter Shanaya Kapoor on the 6th floor of the building named Hiralaya Apartment. All the people who have come in contact with the couple are being traced and tested and their RTPCR report is awaited. Those whose report will come positive will be home quarantined for 14 days.

Apparently, they had attended a party at the residence of filmmaker Karan Johar. Apart from this, Maheep Kapoor also went to Juhu, Lokhandwala and 3 other locations to party with her friends. All of them will be tested by contact tracing.

Kareena and Amrita's building were also sealed by the civic body after their reports came positive. As per BMC officials, four persons who attended the dinner party have so far tested positive for coronavirus. The civic body has prepared the list of guests who were present at the dinner party and their immediate contacts in the last one week and will test all of them. Some of them have given their swab samples, a BMC official said.

“The personalities have been also asked to remain isolated at home and avoid any exposure to other people until the RT-PCR results are out. We have to seal the building of Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has been a standard practice of the civic body,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani said.

“We have so far tested 15 people. The details of their immediate contacts and others are being collected to carry out testing," Kakani said.

-With inputs from Jay Prakash Singh