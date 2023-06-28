BLACKPINK’s Lisa looks angel in white at BVLGARI’s event in Seoul | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK Lisa at the BVLGARI event in Seoul

BLACKPINK’s Lisa mesmerized her fans after looking like a true angel in white while attending BVLGARI’s event in Seoul. Ever since she became an ambassador for BVLGARI, Lisa has never failed to stun her fans with her visuals and exuding her aura and her charm at global events even when she represents her brand.

Considering how iconic Lisa is at BVLGARI events, it’s not surprising that netizens couldn’t hide their anticipation when it was announced that she was attending an event in Seoul. Even before the event, Lisa was trending worldwide as netizens anticipated the idol’s appearance at the event.

Lisa was wearing a cream satin gown that radiated Hollywood glamour and sexiness as it was backless and showcased her unreal figure. The Money singer also treated her fans to cute hearts. Although it contrasted with the classy look of the dress, Lisa proved that she is the perfect idol by making it work perfectly.

In videos from the press, Lisa also showcased her unreal duality. One minute, she looked like the perfect model as she greeted the camera and allowed everyone there to get the perfect shots of her. The next Lisa was even having fun with the media and laughing along as she tried to get the perfect pose with the magnificent dress.

As always, Lisa showcases visuals and charm whenever she attends events. With so much grace and elegance, the idol never ceases to remind fans and the press that she’s also overflowing with charisma and personality.

Lalisa Manoban aka Lisa is one of the popular K-pop singers who debuted under YG Entertainment with the girl band BLACKPINK, along with Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose. BLACKPINK is now one of the highest-rated girl bands in the K-pop industry, which is not only breaking records in South Korea but also ruling over millions of their fans’ hearts worldwide.

Among all the girls, Lisa is the one who is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and dancer and enjoys a massive fanbase. Apart from being a part of BLACKPINK, she also made her solo debut with the album Lalisa in 2021, which sold 736,000 copies in South Korea, let alone the world. Her YouTube video had received 73.6 million views within 24 hours. And as per reports, Lisa’s current net worth is around $12 million.

