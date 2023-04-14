BLACKPINK Rose drug abuse controversy: YG Entertainment reacts to serious allegations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BLACKPINK Rose drug abuse: YG Entertainment reacts

BLACKPINK Rose has been accused of drug abuse after rumours of her using drugs surfaced online. Kpop idol are often subjected to stalking and severe trolling by fans and Rose is the recent target of rumours. However, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment rubbished the rumours and issued a statement.

BLACKPINK Rose's agency announced sytrong legal actions against those spreading rumours about Rose. The statement read, 'This is YG Entertainment. We reveal that the rumors associated with BLACKPINK’s Rosé that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clear false information. We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumors, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement."

On the other hand, BLACKPINK Rose's photos with Kdrama actor Kang Dong Won also sparked dating rumours. Former Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci shared photos on social media in which the singer was spotted with Kang Dong Won. While there is no clarification on the dating rumours, the agency has claimed that everything is false.

Meanwhile, Rose is gearing up for Coachella Music Festival 2023 with other BLACKPINK members. Other artists like Rosalia, Charli XCX, Kid LAROI, Remi Wolf, Diljit Dosanjh, and Labrinth will also be performing at the festival.

