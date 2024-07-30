Birthday Special: 'Chhedi Singh' aka Sonu Sood's love story is no less than a rom-com, here's how?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Birthday Special: Sonu Sood's love story!

Sonu Sood, who played the character of 'Chhedi Singh' in Salman Khan starrer 'Dabangg' released in 2010, was given entry into cinema by the world of South. In films, he was mostly seen as a villain taking on the hero, but what he did after the knock of the Corona epidemic made him a real-life hero. He became the hope of millions of people and an example for the youth. Born today i.e. on 30 July in Moga, Punjab, Sonu Sood now lives in millions of hearts. He is famous not only for his acting but also for his generosity. But, do you know about the love story of Sonu Sood, who has made a mark in South cinema to Bollywood and Hollywood?

Got married before entering the film industry

Sonu Sood, who scared people by becoming a villain on screen, fell in love with Sonali at first sight. This was the time when he was doing engineering. This love story that started in college reached marriage and today Sonali is Sonu Sood's life partner. Sonu and Sonali got married on 25 September 1996, so let us introduce you to Sonu Sood's love story with his wife Sonali in Birthday Special.

Met during engineering days

Sonu Sood met Sonali when he was doing engineering in Nagpur. Both of them started getting closer while studying in college. When he married Sonali, he had not entered modelling or acting till then. Sonu married Sonali in 1996, while he made his acting debut with 'Kallazhagar' released in 1999. Sonu Sood, while recalling his struggling days during an interview, had said that during his struggling days, he had to live in a flat where 3 more people lived. Even in those difficult days, Sonali lived happily with him and never complained to him.

Sonu Nigam had shared a love letter

Sonu Sood shared a love letter on social media a few years ago, which he had written for Sonali. While sharing this note, he said that he had written this note to his wife when there was no such thing as social media. Now Sonu and Sonali are parents of 2 sons and the actor often shares pictures of his happy family on social media.

