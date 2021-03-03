Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor dances to 'Kamariya' ahead of Priyaank-Shaza's beach wedding, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Shraddha Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani wedding

Bollywood actress Sharddha Kapoor is having double celebrations right now. Her cousin Priyaank Sharma is marrying Shaza Morani in Maldives and it is actress' birthday as well. The couple's wedding festivities have already begun and going by the pictures and videos doing rounds on the Internet we are certain that the family is having a blast. A recent video from the celebration has Shraddha dancing to the song 'Kamariya' from the film 'Stree' with her family. It has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared across fan pages.

In the video, Shraddha, who apparently rang in her birthday by the beach on Tuesday night is seen having a blast with the bride and groom and their relatives as they dance their hearts out. Take a look:

Also, pictures and videos from Priyaank and Shaza's beach wedding have also surfaced on the Internet. For the ceremony, groom Priyaank -- son of Padmini Kohlhapure and Tutu Sharma -- was seen dressed in a peach colour blazer and matching trouser. Bride Shaza, on the other hand, wore an elaborate white wedding gown. Shraddha, on the other hand, was seen wearing a matching outfit as the groomsmen. The actress wore brown pants and a white off-shoulder shirt for the beach wedding. To complete her look she threw in a pair of yellow suspenders and a tied her hair in a neat ponytail.

Priyank and Shaza had a court marriage on February 4. The duo has known each other for more than a decade. Reportedly they were to wed last year but due to the pandemic, the couple's wedding was postponed. As per the latest reports, the couple was to tie the nuptial knot supposed on March 5th as per a Hindu ceremony but given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the couple has apparently postponed it.